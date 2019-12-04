Play

The Colts claimed McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.

The move comes after veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday. McLaughlin previously kicked for the Chargers and 49ers this season, hitting 13 of his 17 field-goal attempts and all 15 of his extra-point tries across seven games.

