Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Claimed via waivers
The Colts have claimed McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers.
The move comes after veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday. McLaughlin previously kicked for the Chargers and 49ers (filling in for Michael Badgley, then Robbie Gould) this season, hitting 13 of his 17 field-goal attempts in seven games in the process.
