McLaughlin didn't attempt a field goal and made a lone extra-point attempt in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

The game script kept McLaughlin from making a real impact in this blowout loss. The Colts opted to punt from the Saints' 39-yard line in the first quarter, and that would've been the only chance for McLaughlin to attempt a field goal, as they finished with just 205 yards of total offense. Mclaughlin made two of three field goals, including a 50-yarder, in his Colts debut in Week 14, and he'll hope for more opportunities in this Sunday's matchup against the panthers.

