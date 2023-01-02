McLaughlin went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making his only extra-point try in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Giants.

McLaughlin made a chip-shot 23-yard field goal on the Colts' second possession of the game before later missing a 48-yard try wide right early in the third quarter. The kicker was able to make his only PAT attempt in the third period as well, maintaining a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points this season. Overall, McLaughlin has gone 29-for-35 on field-goal tries this year, good for an 83 percent success rate this year. He'll look to make at least one field goal for a 15th consecutive game as the Colts take on the Texans in their final contest of the campaign in Week 18.