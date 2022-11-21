McLaughlin went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Eagles.

McLaughlin made a 51-yard field goal right before half and later added makes from 36 yards and 37 yards in the second half. The kicker did miss a 50-yard attempt in the third quarter, pushing it wide right, which ultimately did serve as the difference in the contest. McLaughlin has been busy this season, attempting at least two field goals in eight of his last nine games.