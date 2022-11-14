McLaughlin was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.
McLaughlin made two 48 yard field goals in the second quarter before his third 48 yard try hit the right upright and missed early in the third period. The kicker is now 16-for-19 on field goals while going 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts over nine games this season.
