McLaughlin will serve as the Colts' kicker Week 14 against the Buccaneers after Adam Vinatieri was ruled out with a knee injury, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

As anticipated, McLaughlin will step in to kick for his third different team this season after Vinatieri's knee injury prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday. The Colts haven't yet determined if Vinatieri will be available again this season, as coach Frank Reich said Friday that the veteran is viewed as week-to-week, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.