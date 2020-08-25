McLaughlin is 8-for-8 in field goal attempts in Monday's scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium and appears to have a lead over rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, The Athletic reports.

Blankenship was 5-of-8 in field goal attempts with misses from 39, 44 and 53 yards. McLaughlin as a veteran looks likely to win the job, but the team may not announce the starting placekicker until shortly before Week 1.