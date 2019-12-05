McLaughlin is expected to serve as the Colts' kicker Week 14 against the Buccaneers after Adam Vinatieri (knee) expressed doubt availability for Sunday's game, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. "I don't have an answer," Vinatieri said, when asked Thursday about his status for Week 14 and the rest of the season. "I don't know. We'll see how [the injured knee] feels [Friday] and the next day and the next day."

After experiencing increased discomfort in his left knee, Vinatieri was listed as a limited practice participant on the Colts' first injury report of Week 14, prompting Indianapolis to put in a waiver claim for McLaughlin later that day. Vinatieri underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the Colts are still awaiting the results of the tests before commenting on his availability moving forward. Given that the 46-year-old has already missed a total of 14 kicks (eight field goals, six extra points) and is now in shaky health, McLaughlin could end up holding the job the rest of the season even if Vinatieri's health improves. Though he's been cut by the Chargers and 49ers this season, McLaughlin has been effective during his time with both squads, converting 13 of 17 field-goal tries and all 15 of his extra-point attempts.