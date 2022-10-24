McLaughlin made his only field-goal and extra-point attempts in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Titans.

McLaughlin nailed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday, improving to 4-for-4 from 50 plus yards this season. He also added an extra point earlier in the contest, his seventh of the campaign. Since taking over as the Colts' starting kicker in Week 2, McLaughlin has gone 10-for-11 on field-goal tries and 7-for-7 on PAT attempts over six games.