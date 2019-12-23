McLaughlin converted his only field-goal attempt and all five extra-point attempts during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers.

The 23-year-old made his only field goal during the third quarter as the Colts were seemingly in command of this contest from the start. McLaughlin is now 3-for-4 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points in three games since taking over for Adam Vinatieri (knee).