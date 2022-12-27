McLaughlin connected on his lone field-goal attempt during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.
McLaughlin put the Colts on the board with a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter, cutting the Chargers' lead to 7-3. However, he didn't get any more opportunities after that, as Indianapolis' offense couldn't generate any consistency with Nick Foles at the helm. Across 14 games, McLaughlin has connected on 28 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 16 of his PATs.
