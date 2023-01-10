McLaughlin made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 32-31 defeat against Houston.
McLaughlin had a strong season with the Colts by making 30 of 36 field-goal attempts, including 18 of 23 from 40 yards or more. He's a free agent, but it's not clear if the Colts will pay a premium to retain him.
