McLaughlin went 2-for-2 on field-goals while making both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

McLaughlin put the Colts on the board in the early second quarter Sunday, nailing a 28-yard-field goal. He later added another field-goal from 42 yards while making two PATs. Since taking over as the Colts' starting kicker in Week 2, McLaughlin has gone 9-for-10 on field-goal tries, while his only miss came on an attempt over 50 yards.