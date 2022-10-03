McLaughlin made one of two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

McLaughlin was elevated to the active roster for a third straight week, marking his final elevation before he needs to be signed to the active roster. The veteran kicker got the Colts on the board with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, but after making back-to-back PATs, he missed a 51-yard try late in the fourth quarter. Across three games, McLaughlin has made three-of-four field goals and all four of his PATs.