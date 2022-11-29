McLaughlin converted one of two field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

McLaughlin converted a 51-yard field goal to get Indianapolis on the board midway through the first quarter, but he didn't see many more opportunities in the low-scoring primetime affair. It was McLaughlin's fifth consecutive game with at least two field-goal attempts, though he faces a difficult matchup against the Cowboys in Week 13.