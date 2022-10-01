McLaughlin was elevated to the Colts' active roster Saturday.
This is McLaughlin's final standard practice squad elevation meaning the Colts will either have to part ways with the kicker or sign him to the active roster by next week. Since taking over as the starter, McLaughlin has made both of his field-goal attempts as well as extra-point tries through two weeks.
