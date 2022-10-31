McLaughlin converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The Colts relied heavily on field goals for their scoring production Sunday, and McLaughlin was perfect for a fourth consecutive week. Over the last four matchups, he's made all 10 of his field-goal attempts while converting all four of his extra-point tries.

