McLaughlin has done well in the Colts' kicking competition thus far, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

McLaughlin is competing with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship to replace future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri ahead of the upcoming campaign. Despite being pitted against Blankenship, who joins the Colts after a prolific college career at Georgia, McLaughlin has helped mentor the undrafted kicker early in camp. According to coach Frank Reich, both players have fared well while being tested in a variety of ways thus far, so it'll be worthwhile to monitor whether one kicker gains a leg up in the coming weeks.