McLaughlin connected on two of three field goals and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

McLaughlin nailed field goals from 50 and 19 yards, but he missed a try from 47. This is the rookie's third team of the season, but it may be his last move, as McLaughlin is expected to retain his starting kicker role for the foreseeable future since Adam Vinatieri will undergo season-ending knee surgery.