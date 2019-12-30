Play

McLaughlin signed a one-year extension with the Colts on Monday.

The 23-year-old served as the Colts' kicker for the final four games in place of Adam Vinatieri (knee), and it makes sense the team would like to keep him around since the veteran isn't guaranteed to stick around for a 25th NFL season. McLaughlin finished the season 18-for-23 on field goals and 26-for-26 on extra points between 11 games with the Chargers, 49ers and Colts.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories