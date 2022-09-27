site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-chase-mclaughlin-shifts-back-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Shifts back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 26, 2022
at
8:23 pm ET
•
1 min read
McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
McLaughlin will once again head down to Indianapolis' practice squad after serving as the team's starting kicker in Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Expect the Colts to exercise the 26-year-old's final practice-squad elevation ahead of Week 4's contest against the Titans.
More News
8H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read