Rodrigo Blankenship outperformed McLaughlin in Saturday's scrimmage, making 6 of 7 field goals, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Blankenship made kicks of 33, 37, 41, 52, 56, 57 yards and missed from 48. McLaughlin made four of seven kicks, converting from 33, 37, 41 and 57 yards and missing from 48, 52 and 56 yards. McLaughlin had performed better than Blankenship in the first scrimmage, so the battle for the placekicking job remains close. However, McLaughlin is still the favorite as a veteran since he made five of six field goal attempts and all 11 PATs in his stint with the Colts last season.
