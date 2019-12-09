McLaughlin connected on two of three field goals and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.

McLaughlin nailed field goals from 50 and 19 yards, but he missed one from 47. This is the rookie's third team of the season, but it should be his last move -- McLaughlin is expected to retain his starting kicker role with the Colts for the foreseeable future, as Adam Vinatieri is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.