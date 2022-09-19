McLaughlin did not attempt any point after tries or field goals during Indianapolis' 24-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Apart from sending the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, McLaughlin did nothing in a game where the Colts came in as road favorites and then got shut out by 2022 first-rounder Devin Lloyd and company. McLaughlin is looking for an opportunity to bounce back after converting on just 71.4% of his field goal tries last season, but he'll need Jonathan Taylor and Matt Ryan to get the team into field goal range first. Perhaps some home cooking will help, as Indianapolis will host its first game of the campaign versus Kansas City in Week 3.