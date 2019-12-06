Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Takes over as Colts kicker
McLaughlin will serve as the Colts' kicker Week 14 against the Buccaneers after Adam Vinatieri was ruled out with a knee injury, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Given that the 46-year-old has already missed a total of 14 kicks (eight field goals, six extra points) and is now in shaky health, McLaughlin could end up holding the job the rest of the season even if Vinatieri's health improves. Though he's been cut by the Chargers and 49ers this season, McLaughlin has been effective during his time with both squads, converting 13 of 17 field-goal tries and all 15 of his extra-point attempts.
