Rogers played just one snap on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville

Rogers entered the game listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he was still able to play seven snaps on the punt return team, gaining 13 yards on two opportunities. Fellow wideouts T.Y. Hilton, Dontrelle Inman, Zach Pascal and Ryan Grant all played at least 42 snaps on offense. It is possible Rogers could rejoin the game plan on offense if his health improves for Week 14 against Houston.

