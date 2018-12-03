Colts' Chester Rogers: Barely plays Week 13
Rogers played just one snap on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville
Rogers entered the game listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he was still able to play seven snaps on the punt return team, gaining 13 yards on two opportunities. Fellow wideouts T.Y. Hilton, Dontrelle Inman, Zach Pascal and Ryan Grant all played at least 42 snaps on offense. It is possible Rogers could rejoin the game plan on offense if his health improves for Week 14 against Houston.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Draws questionable designation•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Sees increased targets Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions again Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...