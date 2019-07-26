Rogers began training camp in Indy's starting offense next to T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

We wouldn't read too much into this, as he'll face serious competition for the third receiver role from youngsters Parris Campbell and Deon Cain, as well as Zach Pascal. Still, Rogers enters camp as a veteran who the younger players need to take the job from.

