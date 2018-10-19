Rogers is expected to retain a role in both two- and three-receiver formations in Week 7 with Ryan Grant (ankle) ruled out, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Rogers has drawn double-digit targets in three straight weeks, collecting 20 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown over that span. The absence of a key wideout in Grant should again open up plenty of snaps for Rogers, but his involvement in the passing game could trend downward with top receiver T.Y. Hilton cleared to return from a two-game hiatus. Game flow may also hinder Rogers' usage, as his target total may have been artificially inflated by the Colts having played from behind each of the past three weeks. The Colts will be one of the biggest favorites on the board in Week 7 while hosting a 2-4 Bills squad that's breaking in a new quarterback in Derek Anderson.