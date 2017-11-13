Rogers brought in all six of his targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year speedster posted career highs in receptions and receiving yards, and his 61-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter staked the Colts to a 17-3 lead at the time. Rogers saw some extra run with Kamar Aiken (hamstring) sitting out Sunday's contest, and his big-play upside might afford him additional opportunities moving forward, considering the team's need to develop playmakers for future seasons.