Rogers caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Rogers played 37 offensive snaps against Dallas, his highest snap count since Week 8. The increased playing time for the 24-year-old is a good sign, but is somewhat hampered by the fact the Colts showed clear intent to bleed the clock in the second half with 30 rushing attempts. T.Y. Hilton remains the lone Indianapolis wide receiver that can be relied upon week-to-week.

More News
Our Latest Stories