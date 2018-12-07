Colts' Chester Rogers: Cleared for Week 14
Rogers (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.
Rogers played a season-low one offensive snap in the Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, but his availability looms a little larger this weekend with T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) questionable to play and Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) already ruled out. When Hilton sat out Weeks 5 and 6 due to injury, Rogers shined across both contests, drawing 21 targets and nabbing 12 of them for 121 yards and a touchdown. If the news regarding Hilton's Week 14 status trends in a negative direction prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, Rogers could make for an intriguing punt play in DFS contests.
