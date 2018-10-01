Rogers caught eight of 11 targets for 85 yards and a two-point conversion during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston.

Rogers put the exclamation point on the Colts' would-be comeback, coming down with the two-point conversion reception at the end of regulation. Rogers' 11 targets were more than he saw in his first three games combined. He seems likely to see more targets against New England as T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) limped off the field on Sunday and faces a quick Thursday turnaround.