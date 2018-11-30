Colts' Chester Rogers: Draws questionable designation
Rogers is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after a groin injury prevented him from practicing Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Rogers' late addition to the Colts' injury report suddenly puts him in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season, which would further weaken Indianapolis' shaky depth behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton. Though his stock appeared to be on the rise after he drew double-digit targets between Weeks 4 and 6, Rogers has seen his involvement on offense fade with Hilton overcoming an early-season injury and mid-October pickup Dontrelle Inman drawing increased looks from quarterback Andrew Luck. Even if Rogers shakes off the groin issue and plays Sunday, he won't represent an appealing fantasy option.
