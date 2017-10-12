Colts' Chester Rogers: Expects to play in Week 6
Rogers (hamstring) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Titans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
The hamstring injury has slowed Rogers since the preseason, preventing the second-year wideout from making his 2017 debut. Rogers was able to practice on a limited basis last week, and if he can increase his on-field involvement Thursday through Saturday, the Colts should feel comfortable keeping him active once Monday arrives. It's not expected that Rogers will see ample snaps right away, but with Kamar Aiken and Donte Moncrief having offered limited production behind lead wideout T.Y. Hilton, it wouldn't be surprising if Rogers eventually captured a more prominent role in the Indianapolis attack.
