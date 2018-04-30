Colts' Chester Rogers: Faces added roster competition
Rogers faces added competition for wideout slotting following the Colts' additions of Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Colts didn't use premium picks on either Fountain (159th overall) or Cain (185th overall), but both rookies figure to push Rogers for depth chart slotting this summer, with T.Y. Hilton and Ryan Grant currently profiling as QB Andrew Luck's top wideout targets.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Has just one reception in Satuday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: No receptions in Thursday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Two receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Increased role on tap Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Four receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...