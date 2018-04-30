Rogers faces added competition for wideout slotting following the Colts' additions of Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Colts didn't use premium picks on either Fountain (159th overall) or Cain (185th overall), but both rookies figure to push Rogers for depth chart slotting this summer, with T.Y. Hilton and Ryan Grant currently profiling as QB Andrew Luck's top wideout targets.