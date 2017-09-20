Rogers (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

Rogers was a limited practice participant last Wednesday and Thursday and a full participant Friday, but he still ended up inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. The pattern suggests he may have suffered a setback at Friday's session, though neither team nor player has said anything to support that notion. Should Rogers miss a third straight game, Kamar Aiken would again fill in as the Colts' No. 3 wideout.