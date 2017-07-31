Rogers is currently the favorite to win the Colts' No. 3 wideout job, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

Rogers is contending with Kamar Aiken and Philip Dorsett for pegging behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, but he was chosen to run out with the first-team offense in three-wide sets when training camp opened Sunday. As a result, it appears Rogers has an early lead for the job, but he'll need to maintain that position during the remainder of camp and the preseason before his fantasy outlook can be crafted to reflect such status.