Colts' Chester Rogers: Favorite for No. 3 job
Rogers is currently the favorite to win the Colts' No. 3 wideout job, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.
Rogers is contending with Kamar Aiken and Philip Dorsett for pegging behind T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief, but he was chosen to run out with the first-team offense in three-wide sets when training camp opened Sunday. As a result, it appears Rogers has an early lead for the job, but he'll need to maintain that position during the remainder of camp and the preseason before his fantasy outlook can be crafted to reflect such status.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Could push Aiken and Dorsett for No. 3 job•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Four receptions in season finale•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Three receptions in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Could see larger role Sunday•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Just one reception in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Increased playing time Thursday but no receptions•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...