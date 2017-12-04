Colts' Chester Rogers: Four receptions in Sunday's loss
Rogers had four receptions for 35 yards on six targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Rogers had more snaps on offense (54) than Donte Moncrief (50) but three of Rogers' targets came on the final drive when the game was all but over. Still, Rogers' playing time has been increasing the past three games and he could get more targets as the team looks toward 2018.
