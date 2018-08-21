Rogers got the start in Monday's preseason game against Baltimore, catching two of four targets for 36 yards and recovering a teammate's fumble for a touchdown.

With T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) held out, Indianapolis opened the game in a three-wide formation with Rogers, Ryan Grant and Kasen Williams. Rogers got all four of his targets in the first half, but his 28-yard gain came from Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck had been removed from the game. With Grant still in the lead for the No. 2 WR job, Rogers likely will enter Week 1 as the team's third receiver, a role that will come with limited snaps if the Colts are truly committed to getting TE Eric Ebron on the field.