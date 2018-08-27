Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets time with first-team offense
Rogers had one reception for 19 yards on his only target in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
Rogers and Ryan Grant played an equal number of snaps as it's not clear how playing time will be divided among the two in the offense. Grant likely enters the season as the No. 2 wideout, but Rogers could quickly become a larger factor in the offense.
More News
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets four targets•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Works as No. 3 receiver•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Listed as backup on initial depth chart•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Looking to seize opportunity•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Misses practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Colts' Chester Rogers: Leading candidate for No. 2 wideout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...