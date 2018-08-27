Rogers had one reception for 19 yards on his only target in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.

Rogers and Ryan Grant played an equal number of snaps as it's not clear how playing time will be divided among the two in the offense. Grant likely enters the season as the No. 2 wideout, but Rogers could quickly become a larger factor in the offense.

