Colts' Chester Rogers: Gets work on special teams
Rogers didn't have a reception or target while playing 11 snaps on offense in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo. He also played seven snaps on special teams and had one punt return for 14 yards.
Rogers has maintained his No. 3 WR role despite a strong camp from rookie Paris Campbell. Rogers may not keep the punt return role over Campbell during the regular season. He could also eventually lose the No. 3 WR role to Campbell as well. However, Campbell has missed a week of training camp with a hamstring injury and will need to get healthy to challenge for both jobs for the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...