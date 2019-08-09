Rogers didn't have a reception or target while playing 11 snaps on offense in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo. He also played seven snaps on special teams and had one punt return for 14 yards.

Rogers has maintained his No. 3 WR role despite a strong camp from rookie Paris Campbell. Rogers may not keep the punt return role over Campbell during the regular season. He could also eventually lose the No. 3 WR role to Campbell as well. However, Campbell has missed a week of training camp with a hamstring injury and will need to get healthy to challenge for both jobs for the start of the season.