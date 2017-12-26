Colts' Chester Rogers: Has just one reception in Satuday's loss
Rogers had one reception for 19 yards on four targets in Saturday's loss at Baltimore.
Rogers drew the start oppposite T.Y. Hilton with Donte Moncrief sidelined with an ankle injury. However, that didn't translate to much more opportunity as quarterback Jacoby Brissett lookd almost exclusively toward Hilton and Jack Doyle. Rogers could get a start again in Week 17 and has a better matchup at home against the Texans.
