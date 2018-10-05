Rogers brought in eight of 11 targets for 66 yards in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday. He also returned two punts for 38 yards.

Rogers saw an expanded role with T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) out of action, and the fact Jack Doyle (hip) remained sidelined didn't hurt his cause either. The 24-year-old now has 11 targets apiece in each of the last two games, with Hilton's time on the sideline playing a large part in that elevated volume. Despite the encouraging pair of performances, Rogers could go back to a role akin to the one he saw over the first three weeks of the season (eight catches on 10 targets for 49 yards) if both Hilton and Doyle are back for a Week 6 battle against the Jets.