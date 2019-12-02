Colts' Chester Rogers: Headed to IR
The Colts intend to place Rogers (knee) on injured reserve, spelling an end to his season, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Indianapolis may not announce a corresponding roster move for another day or two, but Rogers' impending shutdown implies that the follow-up tests he underwent Monday revealed that he fractured his knee in the Week 13 loss to the Titans. Rogers only contributed 16 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns across 28 targets over his 12 games this season, but his absence nonetheless hurts with the Colts already having lost several other pass-catching options to injury. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the potential returns of receivers T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) as soon as Week 14 could help soften the loss of Rogers.
