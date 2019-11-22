Play

Rogers caught his only target for 11 yards during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Rogers once again played a healthy role in Indianapolis' offense, logging 61 percent of snaps, but he wasn't been to translate that opportunity into notable fantasy production. The 25-year-old also wasn't able to make an impact in the punt return game during Thursday's loss.

