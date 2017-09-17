Colts' Chester Rogers: Inactive Sunday
Rogers (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Given that he's the No. 3 wideout in an offense in the midst of an unsettled QB situation, this is more of a hit to the Colts' depth at the WR position than it is to fantasy owners.
