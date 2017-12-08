Rogers is expected to pick up increased snaps during Sunday's game against the Bills with Donte Moncrief (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Rogers had already received four more offensive snaps than Moncrief in the Colts' Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, so the former's playing time may not tick up too dramatically. Even so, the absence of Moncrief in the passing attack could prompt quarterback quarterback Jacoby Brissett to look Rogers' way more often, raising the receiver's fantasy ceiling a bit.