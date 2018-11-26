Colts' Chester Rogers: Increased targets Sunday
Rogers had three receptions for 49 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Rogers had just four targets the previous three games, so he's still part of the mix at wideout in an offense that has spread the ball around to receivers. He played the third most snaps (32 snaps) of the receivers on offense Sunday behind T.Y. Hilton (60) and Dontrelle Inman (46 snaps) but ahead of Ryan Grant (27 snaps). Rogers could see a slight uptick in targets with Jack Doyle out for the season with a kidney injury.
