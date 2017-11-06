Rodgers had one reception for 17 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Houston.

Rodgers played just 15 snaps on offense as he's had a minor role since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the first five games of the season. With Kamar Aiken and Donte Moncrief struggling, there's a chance Rogers could get more playing time later in the season.

