Colts' Chester Rogers: Just one reception in Sunday's win
Rodgers had one reception for 17 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Houston.
Rodgers played just 15 snaps on offense as he's had a minor role since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the first five games of the season. With Kamar Aiken and Donte Moncrief struggling, there's a chance Rogers could get more playing time later in the season.
